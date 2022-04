Penn



Winston-Salem - Mrs. Jane Dubose Penn, 70, passed March 30, 2022. Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Tues., April 5, 2022 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral is at 11:00 AM Wed., April 6, 2022 at Ambassador Cathedral, Inc. (RUSSELL)



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 5, 2022.