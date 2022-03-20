Reade, Jane Trogdon
May 28, 1928 - March 14, 2022
Mrs. Jane Trogdon Reade, 93, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at Salemtowne Retirement Home. She was born May 28, 1928, to the late Owen and Zoe Trogdon in Greensboro, NC. Jane graduated from Woman's College, which is now UNC-Greensboro. She married William A. Reade and together they raised three children. After retiring from Wake Forest University, Department of Psychology, Jane spent her time traveling, volunteering, going to church, and visiting her friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother, Edward Trogdon. Jane is survived by her three children: Laura Reade Smith, Bill Reade (Sue), and Anne Reade Carroll; six grandchildren: Jason Smith, Melissa Adkins, Riley Reade, Wendy Reade, Todd Gifford, and Jordan Carroll; six great-grandchildren: Skyler Roberts, Alexis Adkins, Kaylee Adkins, Michael Griffith, T.J. Gifford, and Dustin Gifford; and a special nephew, Neal Trogdon. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday, March 21st at Forsyth Memorial Park with Rev. Matt Farabow and Chaplain Linda Browne officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in Jane Reade's memory. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Salemtowne Retirement Home and Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem. Their care and support have been nothing but remarkable. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 20, 2022.