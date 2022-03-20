Menu
Jane Trogdon Reade
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Reade, Jane Trogdon

May 28, 1928 - March 14, 2022

Mrs. Jane Trogdon Reade, 93, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at Salemtowne Retirement Home. She was born May 28, 1928, to the late Owen and Zoe Trogdon in Greensboro, NC. Jane graduated from Woman's College, which is now UNC-Greensboro. She married William A. Reade and together they raised three children. After retiring from Wake Forest University, Department of Psychology, Jane spent her time traveling, volunteering, going to church, and visiting her friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother, Edward Trogdon. Jane is survived by her three children: Laura Reade Smith, Bill Reade (Sue), and Anne Reade Carroll; six grandchildren: Jason Smith, Melissa Adkins, Riley Reade, Wendy Reade, Todd Gifford, and Jordan Carroll; six great-grandchildren: Skyler Roberts, Alexis Adkins, Kaylee Adkins, Michael Griffith, T.J. Gifford, and Dustin Gifford; and a special nephew, Neal Trogdon. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday, March 21st at Forsyth Memorial Park with Rev. Matt Farabow and Chaplain Linda Browne officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in Jane Reade's memory. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Salemtowne Retirement Home and Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem. Their care and support have been nothing but remarkable. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park
3771 Yadkinville Road, Winston-, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We have known and loved Jane for years since Steve worked for Bill at Triad Life. She was always upbeat, funny, friendly and gregarious. We were delighted that she enjoyed many trips to our beach house. We will miss her. Steve and Nancy
Steve and Nancy Morgan
Friend
March 21, 2022
I am so saddened to hear of Jane´s passing. She was always a bright spot at Church and I just adored her. Rest In Peace sweet lady
Robin Anderson
March 20, 2022
