Mrs. Jane Barnes Reed, 85, of Fancy Gap, VA, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was born on November 24, 1935 in Forsyth County, the daughter of William Dempsey "Dee" Barnes and Lucy Bledsoe Barnes Burrington. She was blessed with a special step-father, N.E. (Sam) Burrington. Jane was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. She was a remarkable woman. Survivors include her daughter, Margaret Brady (Max); son, Charles Caudill (Donna); step-daughter, Lori Reed Blanton (Michael); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 2pm at Willow Hill Moravian Church Cemetery in Ararat, VA. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Ste 200, Mt Airy, NC 27030 in Jane's memory. J.C. Green and Sons in Wallburg is serving The Reed family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 2, 2021.
Margaret, sincere sympathy on the death of your mother. I remember her smiling face at your house during the cook outs after the Apple Blossom Service at Willow Hill. Advent Moravian Senior Friends so enjoyed this outing.
Peggy Sumner
March 2, 2021
Margaret, Charles and I were sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. We have fond memories of her from when we at New Friendship together. I pray that you will be comforted during this time by the comfort that only God can give. God bless you and Max. Love, Susan and Charles