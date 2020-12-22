Hutchens, Janet Lynne Poindexter
December 13, 1954 - December 17, 2020
Yadkinville - Janet Lynne Poindexter Hutchens passed away on December 17th at the age of 66. She was born on December 13th, 1954 to Edward Bickett Poindexter and Jessie Ruth Hoots Poindexter in Forbush, NC. Janet was a talented pianist, organist, choir director and piano teacher. She was a kind and loving person who spent her life in service to her community. She is dearly missed by her husband, John Hutchens, and daughter, Emma Hutchens; her sister, Patty Short (John); her niece, Jessie Grant (Derek); two aunts, Mary Pace (Lawrence) and Ann Hauser (Bobby); many cousins; and her wide community of friends and loved ones. The family would like to thank her incredible home caregivers and the many doctors, nurses and staff at Forsyth Hospital who cared for Janet. For those who would like to make a donation in her honor, please consider Dig Deep, The Yadkin Arts Council, Solus Christus or another charity of their choice
A private service will be held at a later date.
.
