Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet Lynne Poindexter Hutchens
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Hutchens, Janet Lynne Poindexter

December 13, 1954 - December 17, 2020

Yadkinville - Janet Lynne Poindexter Hutchens passed away on December 17th at the age of 66. She was born on December 13th, 1954 to Edward Bickett Poindexter and Jessie Ruth Hoots Poindexter in Forbush, NC. Janet was a talented pianist, organist, choir director and piano teacher. She was a kind and loving person who spent her life in service to her community. She is dearly missed by her husband, John Hutchens, and daughter, Emma Hutchens; her sister, Patty Short (John); her niece, Jessie Grant (Derek); two aunts, Mary Pace (Lawrence) and Ann Hauser (Bobby); many cousins; and her wide community of friends and loved ones. The family would like to thank her incredible home caregivers and the many doctors, nurses and staff at Forsyth Hospital who cared for Janet. For those who would like to make a donation in her honor, please consider Dig Deep, The Yadkin Arts Council, Solus Christus or another charity of their choice. A private service will be held at a later date. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Hutchens family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
19 Entries
Sorry to hear about Janet I know she will be missed by you and your daughter Also she will be missed by all the people she touched and knew You are in my prayers
Doug Byrd
Friend
December 28, 2020
Cathy and I are saddened by the death on Janet. We join in your grief. You and your family are in our prayers.

Jeff Priest
Jeff Priest
Friend
December 26, 2020
Dear John, Emma, Patty, and other family members, I was so saddened to hear of Janet's passing and pray that you will find comfort and peace in the wonderful memories of her beautiful spirit. Love, Clare
Clare Shore
Friend
December 25, 2020
I am so sorry to hear that Janet passed. She was a very talented person and a great student. Joann Mills
Joann MIlls
Teacher
December 25, 2020
John and Emma, so sorry for your loss. Janet and I were in many classes together at Forbush and even roomed together at a club convention one time. I always enjoyed running into her at various churches when I was preaching and she was playing. She was a dear one.
Lisa Wishon
December 22, 2020
Mom (Gloria) and I were deeply saddened to hear of Janet's passing. Keeping you all in our warmest thoughts and continued prayers during this difficult time.
Anita Barber
December 22, 2020
Emma and John, You have been in my thoughts and prayers. Janet was one of the most inspirational ladies I have the chance to know-
Deb Marshall
December 22, 2020
Sending my prayers
Rachel Torres
December 22, 2020
Didn't get to meet you in person but got the chance to talk with you on the phone and you was such a sweet lady RIp Janet
Rachel Torres
Friend
December 22, 2020
Dear Emma and John, My thoughts and prayers are with you through this time of sorrow. I know she will be missed so very much. Love you both, Reba
Reba Hollingsworth
Friend
December 21, 2020
Simply the kindest person we have ever known. Loved her with all our hearts. Much love and prayers to John, Emma, Patty, and Jessica. Know you can feel her arms wrapped around you in love.
John, Darlene & Josh Gardner
Darlene Gardner
Friend
December 21, 2020
Lady J was one of the finest people I have ever known! Her departure from her earthly home leaves a great void. She will be sorely missed!
Paul J Williams
Family
December 21, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lori and Mikaley Lane
Friend
December 21, 2020
I briefly met Janet a couple of times when her daughter and I attended high school together. She was always very kind and gracious. My condolences to her family and friends.
Brett Allen
December 21, 2020
very talented and caring lady
eddie wooten
Acquaintance
December 21, 2020
Janet was a lovely person. I will share just one memory: The day she came to my Junior High Sunday School class and worked with the members to compose on the fly music and word arrangements for Psalms. Then we sang them. Thanks Janet.
Everette Hartzog
December 21, 2020
Condolences to all the family. I worked with Janet many years ago at DSS. Janet was a sweet, kind, understanding lady to work with. I enjoyed her friendship a lot. Prayers for the family.
Janice Brown
Friend
December 21, 2020
John, Emma, Patty and Jesse, I’m so very sorry about the passing of Janet. She was a wonderful lady and so very talented. I am so glad that I could call her a friend. I know that she will be greatly missed, but will remain in your heart. Thoughts prayers and blessings during this time.
Lynn Graham Winters
Friend
December 21, 2020
I just want to say that Janet was a great teacher and mentor over the years. I was taught baton from here and she cared so much for her students. I know you will miss her greatly. I will continue to pray for her family. Always spoke to me over the years and had a smile on her face.
Tracy C. Matthews
Friend
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results