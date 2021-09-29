Menu
Janet Hamm Laney
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Laney, Janet Hamm

June 19, 1956 - September 26, 2021

Ms. Janet Hamm Laney, 65, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021. She was born June 19, 1956 in Forsyth County to the late John Hamm and Ninada Franklin Belk. Janet was a person who was always willing to help others. She enjoyed spending time with her family as she loved them fiercely. Most of all, she loved her Lord and Savior. Preceding her in death were a sister, Debbie Hamm and her grandparents, Henry and Roberta Franklin. Surviving are her son, Bobby Laney; daughter, Dana Laney; granddaughter, Briana; also surviving are her brother, Kenny Hamm (Terri); aunt, Cathey Bowman (Gene) and her granddog, "Kaycee." A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Bill McKenzie officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 29, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.