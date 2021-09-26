Cope, Janice Tomlinson
December 26, 1941 - September 20, 2021
Janice Carole Tomlinson Cope, 79, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center surrounded by her family. Janice was born on December 26, 1941 to Frank Levi Tomlinson and Elsie Raye Tomlinson. She was born and raised in Wilkes County and graduated from West Wilkes High School in Millers Creek. She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving family includes her husband of 33 years, Charles L. Cope of Winston-Salem; daughters, Tami Mathis of Cornelius, Tori Holcomb (Larry Conway) of Midway and Amber Bryant (Chris) of Mt. Airy; grandchildren, Jacob Scott Holcomb (Amy) of Garner, Jessi Danielle Holcomb of Midway, Jordan Leigh Holcomb of Charlotte and Alexander Scott McRae II of Boone; brothers, Bill Cornett (Barbara) of Banner Elk, Lowell Tomlinson (Peggy) of Winston-Salem and Rick Tomlinson (Teresa) of North Wilkesboro; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Cameron; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Also surviving are Janice's special friends, Shirley Finger, Jeanette Sneed and Carole Hutton. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.