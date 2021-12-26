Menu
Janice Hord Cross
1943 - 2021
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Cross, Janice Hord

April 21, 1943 - December 19, 2021

Janice Hord Cross, 78, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on December 19, 2021. Janice was born on April 21, 1943, to Joseph Beach Hord and Janet Steed Hord at Watts Hospital in Durham, NC and grew up in Maxton, NC. She attended Appalachian State and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke earning a bachelor's degree in education. Following a rewarding career of 30+ years of teaching special needs children. Janice retired from the Forsyth County school system in 2008. She enjoyed seeing family and friends, working in her yard, sewing, crafts and vacationing at the beach. Janice will be remembered for her sly sense of humor, her insatiable affection for the family dogs and the generous, loving spirit she brought to being Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Beach Hord Jr. Surviving are her nephews, Joseph steed Hord (Rebecca), David Glen Hord (Amy); niece, Jennifer Hord Reda (Adam); five great nephews; one great niece; and sister-in-law, Lynda Morillo Hord. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Dec
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
