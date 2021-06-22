Menu
Harper, Janice Terry

July 3, 1954 - June 18, 2021

Mrs. Janice Terry Harper, 66, of Pfafftown, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at her home. She was born July 3, 1954 to John Terry and Lucy Allustiarti Terry. Mrs. Harper was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Winston-Salem. She was very involved in her Parish in Wisconsin, where she volunteered in the church office. Janice also volunteered with The Soup Kitchen and Nursing Homes as well. She was the former News Producer for ABC in Houston and Los Angeles. Also she was a Producer in the Public Affairs Office for NASA TV, where she was a co-creator and producer of "That NASA Show". Surviving are her husband, John Harper; her children, Shawna Pietrangelo, Alan Rencher, Victoria Katenkamp and Gabrielle Harper; three grandchildren, Felix Pietrangelo, Julieta Pietrangelo and Evelyn Katenkamp and one brother, Richard Terry. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Family and friends may make a donation to "America needs Fatima" (americaneedsfatima.org) in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
616 South Cherry Street, Kernersville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart goes out to John and family in this time of sorrow. I have many precious memories of Jan. She was a lovely person and will be greatly missed. Sending thoughts and prayers.
Roberta Patterson Richards
Friend
June 27, 2021
