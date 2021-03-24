Williams, Janice (Erwin)



November 5, 1946 - March 18, 2021



On Thursday, March 18, 2021, Janice Faye Erwin Williams, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away at the age of 74.



Janice was born on November 5th, 1946 to Will Erwin and Frances Jamison Erwin. She grew up in Morganton, NC and graduated from Winthrop University. She was a beloved school teacher and in later years became a Realtor, where she was able to help many people with their dream of home buying. In 1966 she married the love of her life, Robert Theodore "Ted" Williams. Together they had 2 daughters, Laura and Carrie, and 2 grandsons, Ben and Eli.



Once she became a grandmother she was known affectionately by many as "Gram." Her big joy in life was to be with her grandsons, and there was nothing that would keep her from spending time with them.



Janice was also a friend to many, someone people would go to for advice or just a listening ear. Many recall her joy for life, sense of humor, infectious laugh, and whistle that you could hear clear across a crowded football stadium. It was impossible to be in her presence without knowing you were loved.



Janice was preceded in death by her father, Will, her mother, Frances, and her sisters Regina and Beth. She was also predeceased by Ted, her husband of 28 years and best friend of many more. She is survived by her daughters, Laura and Carrie, and their sons Ben and Eli. She is also survived by her sister, Susan and many other beloved and cherished family members.



A celebration of life service for Janice will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:00pm at Frank Vogler and Sons, 2849 Middlebrook Drive, Clemmons, NC.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 24, 2021.