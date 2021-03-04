England, Janie Higgins



March 11, 1944 - February 27, 2021



Janie passed away on Saturday, February 27th. Known to many as Granny Jane, she was full of life, and showed others how to laugh and not take things so seriously all the time. She is preceded in death by her husband, Terry England; her parents, Claude and Nora Higgins; her twin brothers, Claude and Charles Higgins; and her precious daughter, "Jill Pill" Jill England Hepner. Left to cherish her memories and laugh about all the fun times are her grand-daughters, Kaylee and Anna Hepner; her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Alvin Duncan; her sister, Paula Higgins Jones; and her nephew and his wife, Matthew and Kheyla Jones.



The family will have a special Celebration of Life at a later date; in lieu of flowers, they ask that you send a donation in Granny Jane's honor to Friends of the Stokes Shelter (FOSS) at 1111 Dodgetown Road, Walnut Cove, NC 27052.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 4, 2021.