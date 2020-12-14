Richmond, VA - Janie Mae Crowder Murray, 88, passed away December 9, 2020. Viewing will be from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Monday, December 14, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020 (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 14, 2020.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. With Love, Deacon Ricky and Elder Brenda Kirby
Elder Brenda Kirby
December 15, 2020
May God give you peace during your time of loss. Sending my love.
Dana Wright
December 14, 2020
The North Carolina Area of The Northwestern District of the Holiness Church of God District Quarterly and Missionary send our thoughts and prayers to the family! May GOD give you His Peace during this difficult time!
Carolyn Edmond
December 14, 2020
Please accept my sincerest condolences on the home going of your beloved mother. May God give you His Peace and Strength.