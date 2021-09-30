Reid, Janie
May 24, 1930 - September 26, 2021
Janie Lee Dodson Reid, 91, of Pilot Mountain, passed away peacefully at Northern Regional Hospital on September 26, 2021. She was born May 24, 1930, the only child of Carl Blakely and Mazie Covington Dodson. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, Alvin Richard (Ann) Reid, Jr., Jan Lee (Teresa) Reid; four grandchildren, Donna (Jason) Goins, Ricky (Amber) Reid, Jimmy May, Mary May; five great-grandchildren, Colby Goins, Addison Goins, Hunter Reid, Brody Reid, Case Reid; a sister-in-law, Judy (Melvin) Lambe; and brother-in-law, Bobby Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 69 years, Alvin Richard Reid, Sr.
Janie was an exemplary wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She raised her two sons, along with her husband, while tending her gardens, cooking wonderful meals for her growing family and being active in her church. She was a charter member of the United Methodist Women's Group, took great joy in singing in the church choir, and as the longest living member of the church, she assisted as a church historian over the years. Her grandchildren gave her great joy and she loved spending time with them whenever possible. Her attentive heart and devotion will be deeply missed.
A funeral service will be conducted, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 2pm at Whitaker's Chapel United Methodist Church with family visitation from 1-2pm. Pastor Mark Muckler will be officiating. Mrs. Reid will lie in state, Friday, October 1, 2021 from 8:30 AM-4:30 PM at Cox-Needham Funeral Home.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for the entire staff on the skilled nursing floor at Northern Regional Hospital and Mountain Valley Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Whitaker's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund at 654 Whitaker's Chapel Road, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041 or Mountain Valley Hospice at 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030.
Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Reid family. Online condolences may be made at www.coxneedham.com
.
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 W Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 30, 2021.