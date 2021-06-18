Bates, Jason Isaac
August 4, 1981 - May 27, 2021
YADKINVILLE - Mr. Jason Isaac Bates, 39, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at High Point Regional Medical Center. Jason was born August 4, 1981 in Surry County to David Allen and Nellie Ann Beamer Bates. He enjoyed listening to the Cathedrals and spending time outside. In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by a sister, Jennifer Bates; nephews, William Randall Fisher and Andrew Brayden Fisher; grandmother, Jean Holbrook Bates; aunts and uncles, Richard and Beth Beamer, Fred "Mutt" Beamer, Kathy and Jeff Groce, Robert and Janet Baity, Kathy Bates Casstevens, Jo Anne Bates; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Andrew "Andy" Bates; and grandparents, Charles Allen Bates and Fred and Betty Beamer. His funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Branon Friends Church by Ken Spivey. Burial will follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Branon Friends Church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chris Hauser, Impact Yadkin, 1336 Lone Hickory Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Davie Medical Center and High Point Regional Medical Center for the loving care given to Jason. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 18, 2021.