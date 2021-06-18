Menu
Jason Isaac Bates
Bates, Jason Isaac

August 4, 1981 - May 27, 2021

YADKINVILLE - Mr. Jason Isaac Bates, 39, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at High Point Regional Medical Center. Jason was born August 4, 1981 in Surry County to David Allen and Nellie Ann Beamer Bates. He enjoyed listening to the Cathedrals and spending time outside. In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by a sister, Jennifer Bates; nephews, William Randall Fisher and Andrew Brayden Fisher; grandmother, Jean Holbrook Bates; aunts and uncles, Richard and Beth Beamer, Fred "Mutt" Beamer, Kathy and Jeff Groce, Robert and Janet Baity, Kathy Bates Casstevens, Jo Anne Bates; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Andrew "Andy" Bates; and grandparents, Charles Allen Bates and Fred and Betty Beamer. His funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Branon Friends Church by Ken Spivey. Burial will follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Branon Friends Church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chris Hauser, Impact Yadkin, 1336 Lone Hickory Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Davie Medical Center and High Point Regional Medical Center for the loving care given to Jason. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Branon Friends Church
NC
Jun
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Branon Friends Church
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. I know how much you loved him. Prayers
Peggy Speer
Friend
July 2, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family and more
Marjetta Shores
Friend
June 19, 2021
David, Ann and Jennifer, I was so saddened to hear about the loss of Jason. Prayers for you all during this difficult time.
April Shore
Friend
June 19, 2021
David, Ann and Jennifer, we have no words to describe our sadness for your loss. Jason was a sweetheart and everyone loved him. He is surely going to be missed. Please know we are thinking about you and praying God will hold you tight in the days to come.
Joe & Helen Rown
Friend
June 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Ann. May God bless you in a special way knowing that He is taking care of Jason. I am praying for you and your family.
Ansley Groce
Coworker
June 18, 2021
David and Ann, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ron and Elaine White
June 18, 2021
May God wrap the entire family in his arms and give you a peace that goes beyond understanding.
Jason had such a sweet sweet soul, and will be truly missed.

~ Bobby & Lynette Coble ~
Bobby Coble
Friend
June 18, 2021
So very sorry. May God’s presence comfort your hearts and minds. Our prayers continue to be with the entire family.
JimmyandNancy Long
June 18, 2021
I sorry very sorry for your loss hugs love and prayers to you y'all
Angie Coe
Friend
June 17, 2021
David, Ann and Jennifer,
I was so sorry to learn of Jason's passing. He will always hold a special place in my heart. May God grant you peace and comfort in this great loss. I will keep you in my prayers.
Emmy Bullin
Teacher
June 17, 2021
I’m so sorry for your loss miss Ann I don’t have the words just know we are thinking about you and your family my heart hurts for you godbless we love you
Darlene Renegar
Friend
June 17, 2021
David & Ann, I am just so sorry for your loss. The loss of a child is the hardest thing a person ever goes through. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Paul Williams
Friend
June 17, 2021
I can’t imagine what you all are going through. I am truly sorry for the loss of Jason. Jason was a sweet and loving young man and always had a smile on his face when I seen him. I know your hearts are broken but just know he is an Angel watching over you all and will always be with you. My thoughts and prayers are with you all durning this difficult time.
Crystal Whybrew
Friend
June 17, 2021
David, Ann and Jennifer,
I was so sorry to learn about Jason. I wanted to let you all know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers. Blessings and prayers for your family.
Lynn Graham Winters
Friend
June 17, 2021
Jennifer and Family,
Sending our condolences to you all! Praying for peace and comfort during this time.
Angel Howard
Friend
June 17, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Stephen Cave
June 17, 2021
My thoughts are with you and David .
Mindy Spillman
Friend
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You guys are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Jason was a very special person and will be greatly missed.
Dennis and Jane Hall
June 17, 2021
David and Ann, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Jason. This is heart breaking and I know it is for you. Prayers and hugs for you during this sad time. God will see you through.
Tracy C. Matthews
Neighbor
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results