Mendenhall, Jason Douglas
August 1, 1971 - December 16, 2020
Jason Douglas Mendenhall 49, transitioned from this life on Wednesday at his Rural Hall home in the presence of his partner and best friend Tracy. He was born in Horry County, SC, August 1st 1971. Jason was a lover of life and had a special connection with his animal friends. We will remember Jason most for his big heart and abundant generosity. Jason was an avid collector and trader, a passion inherited from Grandfather Bill T. Stanley. When visiting Jason it wasn't uncommon to leave his home with your back seat full of gifts for you and family. Jason was honored and proud to serve his Country during two tours of duty in the Army and Navy. His time in the military was among his fondest memories. Jason especially treasured spending time and mentoring cousin Thad. They were like brothers, and Jason was Thad's hero. Jason is survived by Beverly S. Mendenhall, Mother for whom he lovingly cared for; Rocky Orrell, special friend; Tracy L. Belcher, Fiance; Bill T. Stanley Jr., Uncle; Kim M. Stanley, Aunt; Bill Thaddeus Stanley III ("Thad"), Cousin; and many other relatives and friends that loved him and for whom Jason treasured. Jason was predeceased by Bobby W. Mendenhall, Father, Bill T. Stanley Sr., Grandfather, and Peggy M. Stanley, Grandmother. The interment of Jason's ashes will be at the Veterans Affairs' National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Thad, please direct any memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org
.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.