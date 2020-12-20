Menu
Jason Douglas Mendenhall
1971 - 2020
BORN
1971
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC
Mendenhall, Jason Douglas

August 1, 1971 - December 16, 2020

Jason Douglas Mendenhall 49, transitioned from this life on Wednesday at his Rural Hall home in the presence of his partner and best friend Tracy. He was born in Horry County, SC, August 1st 1971. Jason was a lover of life and had a special connection with his animal friends. We will remember Jason most for his big heart and abundant generosity. Jason was an avid collector and trader, a passion inherited from Grandfather Bill T. Stanley. When visiting Jason it wasn't uncommon to leave his home with your back seat full of gifts for you and family. Jason was honored and proud to serve his Country during two tours of duty in the Army and Navy. His time in the military was among his fondest memories. Jason especially treasured spending time and mentoring cousin Thad. They were like brothers, and Jason was Thad's hero. Jason is survived by Beverly S. Mendenhall, Mother for whom he lovingly cared for; Rocky Orrell, special friend; Tracy L. Belcher, Fiance; Bill T. Stanley Jr., Uncle; Kim M. Stanley, Aunt; Bill Thaddeus Stanley III ("Thad"), Cousin; and many other relatives and friends that loved him and for whom Jason treasured. Jason was predeceased by Bobby W. Mendenhall, Father, Bill T. Stanley Sr., Grandfather, and Peggy M. Stanley, Grandmother. The interment of Jason's ashes will be at the Veterans Affairs' National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Thad, please direct any memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org.

Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Beverly, we are so sad to hear of Jason´s passing. Years have passed but we still have wonderful memories of Jason , you and Bobby. Especially when Jason threw his baby doll "Debbie" and his tricycle in the swimming pool ! We pray that God will give you strength and heal your broken heart. Love to you, Jean, Lisa, Todd & Jason
Jean Jones Johnson
December 23, 2020
May you rest in peace Jason. Say hello to durwin for me!
Rosa Ramirez
December 21, 2020
Beverly, I am so so sorry to hear about Jason, he was one of a kind and so giving and such fun to be around, me and Durwin loved him. Praying for you
Lynn Fine
December 20, 2020
Beverly and family. Our deepest sympathy to you. We will always remember Jason's great personality! We hope your family finds comfort and peace in the days ahead with wonderful memories of him.
Garland and Laura Shelton
December 20, 2020
