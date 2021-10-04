Jason Keith Petty was born April 12, 1975, in Quincy, Illinois to Chris Logan and was lovingly adopted by Keith and Sheila R. Petty, Chris's sister. He lived in lowa City and Kansas City before growing up in Wichita, Kansas. After graduating from high school, he moved to Abilene, Texas and then to Winston-Salem. Jason held several jobs, but his favorite was bartender. He made friends easily and was loyal to them. Adventure was his real passion, and he loved a challenge. He spent many weekends backpacking in the mountains, enjoying water sports and Scouting with his boys and friends. He also helped form the "Adventure Beard" group in North Carolina. Jason was fiercely proud of his sons, Tristen, and Julien, both of them advancing through the ranks of Boy Scouts and Sea Scouts. Sadly, Jason met one challenge he couldn't overcome - Covid. He passed away on September 29, 2021. He leaves behind his children, his parents, his two rescue cats, a brother, Ethan James Petty, in Montreal, Canada, a half-brother, Kiel Daniel Logan in Quincy, Illinois and joins his brother, Justin Eugene Petty, who preceded him in death. A funeral service will be held at a later date. A GoFundMe page has been established for expenses and support of his boys. It can be found on the Tee Time Sports & Spirits web page.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 4, 2021.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
Tristen, Julien, and the entire Petty family, we are deeply saddened to hear the news about Jason. He loved his boys and was so proud of both of them. He always supported them 100% in Scouting and any other activities they did. Such a great dad and friend. He will truly be missed. Again, our sincerest condolences! A life taken far too soon.
The Statons
Other
October 7, 2021
GODSPEED J.P.
You are truly missed.
Bill Marsh
Friend
October 4, 2021
Praying for you and your family during this most difficult time.