Severt, Jayme Foster
March 19, 1984 - October 18, 2020
Mrs. Jayme Victoria Foster Severt, 36, of Clemmons, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on March 19, 1984 in Catawba County to Tracy Kornegay Martin and Jeffrey Eugene Foster. Jayme was a loving wife, mother and friend. She graduated from Bunker Hill High School and UNC Greensboro where she earned a degree in Criminology with a minor in Psychology. Jayme had a successful career as a paralegal in the Winston-Salem area. She enjoyed cooking, decorating and being around her family. Jayme brought so much joy to those around her. Her laugh was infectious, and it was accompanied by the most beautiful smile. She was the epitome of selfless and was often worried over the well-being of others rather than herself. Jayme was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Avery and JoAnn Kornegay. Surviving are her husband of 14 years, Chad Severt; two sons, James Chandler and Gabriel Turner Severt; her mother, Tracy Martin (Joey Stilley); sister, Allyson Sestric (Alex); nephew, Deacon Sestric; aunt, Betty Powell (Gary); cousins, Donna Wellmon and David Sigmon and numerous other family members. A private Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Levine Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.