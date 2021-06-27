Gentry, Jean Reeves
October 12, 1929 - June 23, 2021
Jean Reeves Gentry, age 91, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Rose Glen Manor. Mrs. Gentry was born October 12, 1929 in Alleghany County to Meredith Alonzo and Laura Malela Shumate Reeves. She was a member of Elk Creek Primitive Baptist Church, a member of the Women's Democratic Club, volunteered with the American Red Cross; substitute teacher; and office manager with Rose's. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kyle McLean Gentry; brothers, Ray Reeves, Wade Reeves, Floyd Reeves and spouse June.
She is survived by her son, Steve Gentry and fiancée Lesa Cheek of Wilkesboro; daughter, Debbie Mathis of North Wilkesboro; grandchildren, Cagney Gentry and spouse Alison of Winston Salem, Ashley Warlick and spouse Justin of Lewisville; great grandchildren, Iris Gentry, Leo Gentry, Sylvie Gentry all of Winston Salem, Jonah Warlick and Charlie Warlick both of Lewisville; sisters-in-law, Jean Reeves of Sparta, and Doris Reeves of Fort Mill, South Carolina.
The family will receive friends at Miller Funeral Service, Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. The family has requested no flowers. Memorials may be made to Elk Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 68 Farmers Fish Camp Road, Sparta, NC 28675 or to Mtn. Valley Hospice, 688 North Bridge Street, Elkin, NC 28621. Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
Miller Funeral Service
180 Sparta Road North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 27, 2021.