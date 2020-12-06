Green, Jean
February 6, 1930 - December 2, 2020
Jean Berry Green, 90, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 while a resident of Trinity Elms – Clemmons, North Carolina. She was born on February 6, 1930 to the late Walter William Berry and Gertrude Smith Berry, on the Berry family farm in Connelly Springs, Burke County, North Carolina. She grew up in Connelly Springs, where she graduated from Valdese High School and was a member of Connelly Springs Baptist Church, which was a center of her family's life.
She married her husband, Robert Stimson (Bob) Green, in 1955 and they shared 61 loving years together prior to his passing in 2016. After several moves in NC and VA due to Bob's work, they settled in High Point, NC in 1961 and raised a family of four children: Robert B. Green, William O. Green, Jana G. Newsome and Sherri G. Branch.
Mom was a woman of Faith and Fortitude, who believed no sacrifice was too great for her children and family. They are forever grateful for her kind and loving care - and occasional needed discipline, while growing up in a loving, strong and active family. She was also very proud of her extended Berry family - her siblings and their following generations.
She was predeceased in death by her husband, Bob Green; and by her sister, Rachel Huffman; her half-sisters, Clara Berry, Ethel Smith, Alma Lochte and Ruth Wilson; and her half-brothers Charlie Berry, Clyde Berry, Claude Berry and Boyd Smith.
Surviving are her children - Bobby Green, Bill Green, Jana Newsome and Sherri Branch; grandchildren Will Green, Hunter Newsome, Evan Newsome, Haley Schulz, Matt Branch and Caitlin Branch; and great-grandchildren John Daniel Newsome and Eliana Jean Newsome.
A private, family funeral service was held at Connelly Springs Baptist Church on Saturday, December 5th with burial following at Mountain View Cemetery. Services were conducted by Pastor Danny Townsend of the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Connelly Springs Baptist Church. Condolences may be made to the family at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.