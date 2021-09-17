Menu
Jean R. Lee
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Lee

Greensboro - Jean R. Lee, 91, passed away September 11, 2021 in Greensboro, NC. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3719 Pinetop Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints
3719 Pinetop Rd., Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry I did not hear of Jean´s passing until this afternoon Sept. 28! Otherwise I would have attended the funeral. Jean was a dear friend, a trusted friend. Though our paths have not crossed so often in the last few years, my love and respect for her have never waned. She was so devoted to the cub scout program and watched over her charges. Jean was trustworthy and loving.A true example of Christ and his followers.
Shelia Koch
September 28, 2021
