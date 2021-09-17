Greensboro - Jean R. Lee, 91, passed away September 11, 2021 in Greensboro, NC. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3719 Pinetop Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2021.
I´m so sorry I did not hear of Jean´s passing until this afternoon Sept. 28! Otherwise I would have attended the funeral.
Jean was a dear friend, a trusted friend. Though our paths have not crossed so often in the last few years, my love and respect for her have never waned. She was so devoted to the cub scout program and watched over her charges. Jean was trustworthy and loving.A true example of Christ and his followers.