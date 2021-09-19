I´m so sorry I did not hear of Jean´s passing until this afternoon Sept. 28! Otherwise I would have attended the funeral. Jean was a dear friend, a trusted friend. Though our paths have not crossed so often in the last few years, my love and respect for her have never waned. She was so devoted to the cub scout program and watched over her charges. Jean was trustworthy and loving.A true example of Christ and his followers.

Shelia Koch September 28, 2021