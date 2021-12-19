Lenderman, Jean Bartlett
August 13, 1932 - December 16, 2021
Jean Bartlett Lenderman, 89, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Thursday, December 16, 2021.
Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. Matt Morrison and Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, from 10:00AM to 10:45AM Tuesday at the church.
Beginning her life in LaGrange GA, Jean was given a humble start by Carl and Letha Bartlett. Her skills of hard work, attention to detail, and exceptional beauty, captivated the attention of her loving husband of 68 years the late Arthur Alva "Al" Lenderman. Together they forged a prevalent legacy, deeply rooted in their love of working with their hands. She eventually became a gifted seamstress, artist and business owner. They operated several businesses including a grocery store, and the Hy-Dar Gallery in Walkertown. To her family she was a devoted mother, spending her days curating family recipes and teaching her future generations the qualities of a talented homemaker. In her later years she transitioned to a precious grandmother. She evolved into a priceless treasure trove of guidance, quotes, and love. Through the acceptance of Christ as her Savior, she radiated virtue and humbleness. She used His gifts to open their home, and offered a chance of redemption to many others just as Christ did for us. She was a faithful member of Gospel Light Baptist Church for over 63 years, serving the Lord in many capacities. She will be fondly remembered and forever cherished until we all meet again.
Survivors include her five children, son Richard Lenderman and wife, Peggy, daughter Sherry L. Osborne and husband, Keith, son Randall Lenderman and wife, Debbie, daughter Joanne L. Roberson and husband, Stan, and daughter Sandy L. Ciroula; fifteen grandchildren and their spouses; forty-nine great grandchildren; sister, Wanda Bartlett Swanson and husband, Kenneth; and sister-in-law, Jean L. Rushing.
In addition to her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her Father Carl Andrew Bartlett, and her Mother Letha Louise Watkins Bartlett. A grandson, Dr. Mark Alva Lenderman; two sisters, Lender B. Stephenson, and JoAnn B. Newman; and brother, Billy Bartlett.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gospel Light Baptist Church Bus Ministry, 890 Walkertown Guthrie Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or to the Mark Ministries, P.O. Box 5718, Ventura, CA 93005, www.markministries.com
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her great niece, Carol and Dan Carroll, and niece, Janice Wilson for their excellent love, and care during the last months of her life.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service
213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 19, 2021.