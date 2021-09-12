Merwin, Jean Love



July 4, 1932 - August 7, 2021



Jean Love Merwin, 89 years old, passed from this life on August 7, 2021 in Katy Texas.



She was born on July 4, 1932 in Jefferson City, TN . She was the daughter of Robert Elmer Christenberry Love and Ola Kale Love. She grew up in Knoxville, TN and attended Knox High School, the University of Tennessee and UNC Greensboro. She married William H Merwin and they raised their family in Winston-Salem NC. After her husband retired they settled in Katy Texas to be near her daughter's family.



Jean enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to the beach, going out to eat, shopping and gardening.



She is predeceased by her parents, her husband and her sister Kay Solomon. She is survived by her brother John Love (Judy), her 3 children: William H Merwin, Jr. (Mary Frances), Richard A Merwin ( Monica) and Janice M. Lanier (Greg), as well as 9 grandchildren: Brandon Lanier, Christopher Lanier, Bryson Lanier, Emily Merwin, William Merwin III, Catherine Merwin, Molly Merwin, Alex Merwin and Grace Merwin. She is also survived by her 2 great-grandchildren Tessa Lanier and Evan Lanier.



A memorial service will be held next summer in Knoxville TN at the McNutt family cemetery. Anyone wishing to attend may contact her son, William H Merwin Jr at 865-556-8786, for details.



Those who wish to remember her in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Special Olympics, Toys for Tots or Heifer International.



Katy Funeral Home



23350 Kingsland Blvd, Katy TX, 77494



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 12, 2021.