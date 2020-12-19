Morton, Jean



January 25, 1932 - December 11, 2020



Mrs. Jean S. Morton passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at her home in Clemmons, N.C. She was born in Bristol, VA. She was a graduate of Virginia Intermont College and worked at Tennessee Eastman Company in Kingsport, TN and also at the Dean of Students Office at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She lived in Kingsport from 1958 until moving to Clemmons in 2018 to be closer to her daughter. Her greatest enjoyment in life was being a wife, mother and homemaker.



Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Jess M. Sweet and Willie Gray Jarrett Sweet, her sister Loretta Sebastian Willis, and grandson Ben Michael Miller.



Left to survive her are her husband of 66 years and the love of her life, Joe B. Morton, Jr., her daughter Melinda M. Miller, Winston-Salem NC, her son and his wife Lee D. Morton and Kelly K. Morton, Oviedo, FL; five grandchildren, Joe Miller, Jessie M. Spangler (Jeremy), Haley, Grace, and Mark Morton.



Due to COVID-19, the funeral service will be family only. It is required that there be no flowers. Memorials may be made to Clemmons UMC, 3700 Clemmons Rd, Clemmons NC, 27012, or to Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37664.



Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport



117 East Charlemont Avenue



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 19, 2020.