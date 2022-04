Vogler Funeral and Cremations at Forsyth Memorial Park - Winston Salem

Rhymer



Winston-Salem - Jean Adkins Rhymer, age 78, passed on December 28, 2021. A graveside service will be Monday, January 3 at 3pm at Walkertown Gardens of Memory. Arrangements are by Vogler Funeral & Cremations in Winston-Salem.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 1, 2022.