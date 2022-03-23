Menu
Jean Blackburn Elliott Shelton
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
213 West Mountain Street
Kernersville, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Mar, 27 2022
2:00p.m.
Sedge Garden United Methodist Church Cemetery
Shelton, Jean Blackburn Elliott

August 16, 1936 - March 20, 2022

Jean Blackburn Elliott Shelton, 85, died at her home Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was born August 16, 1936 in Forsyth County to Hugh Lee Blackburn and Edna Snow Blackburn. Mrs. Shelton was a graduate of Walkertown High School and was an employee of McLean Trucking Company for several years before becoming a fulltime homemaker. She was an active member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church as long as her health permitted. She was a member of the Manuel Class and the United Methodist Women.

Mrs. Shelton was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Charles Elliott and Bob Shelton; and brothers, Butch Blackburn and Dennis Blackburn. She is survived by her son, Mike Elliott and wife, Sharon of Randleman, NC; and daughter, Melinda Elliott of Kernersville, NC.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to her special friend, Marilyn Werner, for her care and support.

A graveside service celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Sedge Garden United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Justin Lowe officiating.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, 794 Sedge Garden Road, Kernersville, NC 27284.

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services

213 W, Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 23, 2022.
