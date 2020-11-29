Fishel, Jeanette Ann Welborn
August 11, 1945 - November 27, 2020
Jeanette Ann Welborn Fishel, 75, beloved wife, of 55 years, to Charles Edward Fishel, Sr. went to be with her Heavenly Father, at her home on November 27, 2020. She was born on August 11, 1945 to Miller Welborn and Elizabeth Ziglar Welborn in Forsyth County. She was a loving mother to Charles (Chuck) Edward Fishel Jr., Adrian Zane Fishel, and Jason David Fishel. She attended Mineral Springs High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. She attended Wayside Baptist church in Lietersburg, Maryland, where her husband served as Minister of Music, and was a helpful assistant to him. She was also a vibrant part of Reedy Creek Baptist Church, in Lexington, N.C. Ann worked for many years at Woodland Baptist School, in Winston-Salem, N.C. as the Day Care Supervisor and Cafeteria Server. After this she was employed by High Point Bank, in High Point, N.C. More than anything Ann loved being a homemaker. She loved knitting, especially for her children, in-laws, and grandchildren. She also loved to cook a big meal for her family every chance she had. She was very involved at her church, where she sang in the choir and was especially involved serving as a member of the Ladies Missionary Fellowship there. Ann was preceded in death by Miller Welborn and Elizabeth Ziglar Welborn. Surviving her is her husband, Charles Edward Fishel, Sr. Her brother Jimmy Welborn and his wife Peggy Welborn, her son, Charles Edward Fishel, Jr. and his children Bayleigh Fishel Braun, and Crofton Jagger Fishel, her son Adrian Zane Fishel, his wife Amy Fishel, and his children Camille Fishel Hall and Claudia Noelle Fishel, her youngest son Jason David Fishel, and his children Destinee Dawn Paschal and Dalton David Brody Fishel, and her great-grandchildren Nataleigh Grace Willard, Kason Reid Braun, and Easton Lee Paschal. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Reedy Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Ben Farrell and Rev. Zane Fishel officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 – 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.