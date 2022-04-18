Menu
Jeanette Christie
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Frank Vogler & Sons
2849 Middlebrook Drive
Clemmons, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 23 2022
2:00p.m.
Frank Vogler & Sons
Christie, Jeanette

November 19, 1936 - April 9, 2022

Jeanette Christie, 85 of Arcadia, passed away April 9, 2022 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston Salem. Jeanette was born November 19, 1936 in Winston Salem to the late Clarence and Frances Shadrick Jackson. She was a 1955 graduate of Walkertown High School. Jeanette loved her family very much, those left behind to cherish her memory include her Husband of 63 years, John Christie, two daughters; Sharon Ressa(Paul) and Lynn Christie, son; Joseph Christie, sisters Jackie Hardt(Jim), Carole DiBuono, Grandchildren Cheryl(Christopher),Adam(Sally) and Jonathon(Annie), Great-Grandchildren; Abram, Patrick, Henry, Finley, Ellianna and Charlotte and a sister in law Marie Christie Thornburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Loretta Tampoya. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Heather Shearer and the staff of Novant Medical Center along with the staff of Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home.

A Celebration Of Life will be held Saturday, April 23 at 2 PM at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home or Forsyth Humane Society.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 18, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Frank Vogler & Sons
2849 Middlebrook Drive, Clemmons, NC
Frank Vogler & Sons
