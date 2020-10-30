Manoogian, Jeanette



April 3, 1949 - October 29, 2020



Jeanette Harrison Manoogian, 71, of Southport, NC, passed away on October 29, 2020 peacefully with her loving partner, Bob by her side.



Jeanette was born in Winston-Salem, NC and lived there as well as Clemmons and Greensboro, always a Carolina Girl. She graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a degree in Physical Therapy and spent her career working with physically handicapped children. Jeanette and Bob achieved a longtime goal, moving to St. James, Southport, NC in June, 2018. She loved the proximity to the beach, the beautiful golf courses and the friendly and supportive community.



Jeanette was preceded in death by her son, Jake, and is survived by her son, Sam (Caroline) of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Sarah (Doug) of Lewisburg, PA; and grandchildren, Jake, Riggs, Jennings, Megan and Andrew. She is also survived by Bob Foster, her loving partner of 17 years, and his children, Paul of Hickory, NC, Emily of Chapel Hill, Beth (Randy) of Wake Forest and grandchildren Hank, Nolan, Gehrig, Cal, Spencer, Anna, Sophie, Maya and Lydia. Jeanette is also survived by her sisters, Treva Myers and Mary Stevenson (John), both of Raleigh.



Donations in Jeanette's honor may be made to the ALS Association NC Chapter, 4 N Blount St #200, Raleigh NC 27601.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.