Jeanne Wesley Aronson
1925 - 2021
Aronson, Jeanne Wesley

April 1, 1925 - June 17, 2021

Heaven recently welcomed Jeanne Wesley Aronson after 96 years, four children, eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and two beloved husbands.

Jeanne was born in Fort Worth, Texas. She had an ear for music, was athletic, beautiful, and had a grace that would define her life. What a wonder!

During World War II she worked as a morse code operator in Texas which positioned her to meet bomber pilot, Robert N. Wesley, who had survived 40 missions. He was smitten, as Jeanne had just won the national "Miss War Girl of 1945" contest.

Their union lasted forty five years until Bob unexpectedly died. During that period four children grew up witnessing their mom playing competitive amateur golf and performing as an accomplished violinist. She played in the Winston Salem Symphony for fifty-two years and was appropriately recognized with a standing ovation at her last concert.

Twenty years ago Jeanne met a retired Baptist Hospital cardiologist, who had lost his wife. They fell in love, married, and maintained a home in Bermuda Run; where Dr. Philip Aronson tried, but never succeeded, to out score Jeanne on the links. Together they traveled, entertained both large families, supported countless charities and remained loyal Clemmons Presbyterian church worshipers.

Our mother's legacy includes her agape love and loyalty to two husbands, their families, her many friends, the church, and especially her unwavering love for an ever-present God.

Her children are grateful for a mother whose nurturing spirit and listening ear grounded them while giving them independence.

The immediate living family includes; Philip Roger Aronson, husband; children: Robert "Rick" Wesley, Stephen Wesley, Ann Wesley Ramsey, Barbara Wesley Bagbey; and stepchildren Sarah Bishop, Thomas, Michael, and Stuart Aronson; plus spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Commemorating gifts can be made to Clemmons Presbyterian Church, and please do an act of kindness while thinking of Jeanne.

A memorial service will be held in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem, at 3:00 pm Thursday, June 24th. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Winston-Salem, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you Jeanne for sharing your gracious spirit for a time with us. May it continue to sustain Dr. Phil and all those whom you have loved and who continue to love you.
David & Carmen Bruce
Friend
July 5, 2021
Charlie and Sally Moyer
June 21, 2021
So very sad to hear about Jeanne´´s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with all the family and friends during this sad time.
Elizabeth Sechrest
Friend
June 20, 2021
Allison Maggiolo (Louisville)
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results