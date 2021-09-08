Rev. Jeff Stephens, 53, of Pilot Mountain, passed away unexpectedly after an unexplained cardiac event on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth Co. on August 22, 1968, the son of Johnny Franklin Stephens and the late Brenda Marie Joyce Stephens. Jeff worked in local law enforcement, with his favorite brothers being the Stokes Co. Sheriff's Department. He answered the call to preach God's Word and never looked back, going forward sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Jeff has served in several local area churches and was currently pastor of Enon Baptist Church in East Bend. He is survived by his wife, that he adored, Rebecca "Becky" Chilton Stephens; his absolutely beautiful-in-every-way daughter, Sarah Faith "Squirt" Stephens; his four legged shadow, Opie; his father, Johnny F. Stephens; a brother, Dr. Joel Stephens (Lisa); and his nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial service celebrating Jeff's life will be conducted 3:00 Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Enon Baptist Church in East Bend.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 8, 2021.
So shocked and sorry to hear of Pastor Stephens passing. Our prayers are with his family and friends and those he served as pastor at Enon. He will certainly be missed til we all meet in heaven one day.
Dan and Jane Livengood
Other
September 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Praying God gives you peace and comfort.
Shane and Sebrina Mabe
Other
September 10, 2021
Becky and Sarah,
There are no words except we miss Jeff already. He was the best friend and pastor. He loved the Lord, he loved his family, he loved his church and church family, he loved his dad and his brother ( and family). He will be missed so much at Enon Baptist church and in the community. He served the Lord with all his might. He loved everyone he knew and he prayed for them. We will miss him so much until we meet again. God Bless, Keith and Tracy Matthews
Tracy and Keith Matthews
Friend
September 8, 2021
Becky and Sarah, we are so very sorry about the loss of Jeff, but we know he is in his heavenly home.
We know he is rejoicing with our Lord and savior. Jeff was the best pastor and he will be missed by all who knew him personally. He had more Love to share than anyone I know. He loved the Lord, he loved Becky and Sarah, he loved his church family and his family (his brother and father). He was truly a man of God. He had so much to give. He will be missed so much at Enon and in our community and there is no way to replace that loss. We will cherish the memories we have with pastor Jeff. Until we meet you again, God bless.
Much love, Tracy and Keith