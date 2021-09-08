Becky and Sarah, we are so very sorry about the loss of Jeff, but we know he is in his heavenly home. We know he is rejoicing with our Lord and savior. Jeff was the best pastor and he will be missed by all who knew him personally. He had more Love to share than anyone I know. He loved the Lord, he loved Becky and Sarah, he loved his church family and his family (his brother and father). He was truly a man of God. He had so much to give. He will be missed so much at Enon and in our community and there is no way to replace that loss. We will cherish the memories we have with pastor Jeff. Until we meet you again, God bless. Much love, Tracy and Keith

