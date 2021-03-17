Hawks, Jeffrey ShaneJuly 14, 1958 - March 15, 2021Mr. Jeffrey Shane Hawks, 62, of King, NC passed away on March 15, 2021 at Universal Healthcare of King. Jeffrey was born in Galax, Virginia on July 14, 1958 to Violet Sawyers Hawks. He was later married to Tangee Christie Hawks, who preceded him in death. Jeff loved bowling and hockey and enjoyed hanging out with his friends before his health failed him. He worked for many years at Bob Neill Pontiac as a warranty administrator and made many friends there.Left to cherish his memory are two cousins, Anita (Dale) Harward and Ronald (Wanda) Hawks. He was preceded in death by his mother and his wife.The family wishes to thank the employees and staff of Universal Healthcare in King for their loving care of Jeff while he was a resident there.There will be a private interment at a later date.Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the Hawks family.Cox-Needham Funeral Service822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain NC 27041