Jeffrey Shane Hawks
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC
Hawks, Jeffrey Shane

July 14, 1958 - March 15, 2021

Mr. Jeffrey Shane Hawks, 62, of King, NC passed away on March 15, 2021 at Universal Healthcare of King. Jeffrey was born in Galax, Virginia on July 14, 1958 to Violet Sawyers Hawks. He was later married to Tangee Christie Hawks, who preceded him in death. Jeff loved bowling and hockey and enjoyed hanging out with his friends before his health failed him. He worked for many years at Bob Neill Pontiac as a warranty administrator and made many friends there.

Left to cherish his memory are two cousins, Anita (Dale) Harward and Ronald (Wanda) Hawks. He was preceded in death by his mother and his wife.

The family wishes to thank the employees and staff of Universal Healthcare in King for their loving care of Jeff while he was a resident there.

There will be a private interment at a later date.

Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the Hawks family.

www.coxneedham.com

Cox-Needham Funeral Service

822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain NC 27041
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was saddened to hear of Jeff´s passing. He was a fine, outstanding person and employee at Bob Neill. I have a fun memory of attending a hockey game with him. Our prayers are with his family and friends
Wayne Thomas
March 18, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear this. Jeff was a great guy, and one of my favorite members in our Carolina Thunderbirds Booster Club. Rest easy, Jeff.
Sharon Bolling
March 18, 2021
May Jeff rest in Heavenly Peace. He was a great guy! Prayers for the family.
SHIRLEY A. REID
March 17, 2021
