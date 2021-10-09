Kistler, Jeffrey Donald
July 25, 1958 - September 29, 2021
Jeffrey "Jeff" D. Kistler, 63, of Winston-Salem, NC went to be with his Heavenly Father on September 29, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bethlehem, PA on July 25, 1958 to Jean Klotz Kistler and Dale Kistler. The family later relocated to Winston-Salem, NC where Jeff spent the majority of his life. Jeff graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1976. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the R.J. Reynolds marching band. He went on to attend East Carolina University and later enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was a First Class Petty Officer on the USS Richard E. Byrd stationed in Norfolk, VA from 1980 until his Honorable Discharge in 1984. After his discharge from the Navy, Jeff attended Forsyth Technical Institute and had a long career in the printing industry working for Winston Printing for over 18 years and, most recently, for Carolina Graphic Services in Greensboro, NC. Jeff will be greatly missed by his family and friends as he was a great friend to all with an amazing sense of humor, a giving spirit and quite the ear for music. Jeff was preceded in death by his loving father, Dale Kistler; his maternal grandparents, Ethel and Henry J. Klotz, Jr.; and paternal grandparents, Elsie and Edward Kistler. He is survived by his loving mother Jean Kistler of Atlanta, GA; his older brother, Richard (Marilynn) Kistler of Mocksville, NC; his younger brother, Timothy Kistler of Winston-Salem, NC; and his younger sister, Amy (Dave) Lambert of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by his nephews Eric (Tracy) Kistler, Nicholas (Laura) Kistler and Bennett Lambert as well as his nieces Hannah (Alex) Hamilton, Elyse Lambert and Ava Lambert; plus great-nephews Noah Kistler and Bryce Kistler and great-nieces Kirby Kistler, Maisie Kistler and Chloe Hamilton. A celebration of life for Jeff Kistler will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem, with Pastor Alan Wright officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to: W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center, Attn: General Purpose Fund, 1601 Brenner Ave, Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 9, 2021.