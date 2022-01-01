Tucker, Jeffrey Lee
December 30, 1969 - December 30, 2021
Jeffrey Lee Tucker, 52, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, December 30, 2021.
Jeffrey was born in Patrick County, VA on December 30, 1969 to Delmar and Garnell Collins Tucker. He was a Project Coordinator at West Rock for 23 years and was a North Stokes High School Graduate in 1988. Jeffrey loved to be outdoors, and especially loved deer hunting, fishing, and coaching softball. He had a love of music and taking care of others. Jeffrey loved his Lord and Savior.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Myrtle Mae Collins and Walter Lee Collins; sister, Cindy Tucker; brother, Greg Tucker; and his father-in-law, Lyn Bennett.
Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Melissa Bennett Tucker; 2 daughters, Kirstin Tucker and Katelyn Tucker; mother, Garnell Collins Tucker; sister, Sandy T. Whiteheart (Chris); uncle, Bruce Collins; 4 nieces and nephews, Haley Whiteheart, Britt Whiteheart, Zack Bennett, and Briana Bennett; brother-in-law, Randy Bennett; mother-in-law, Betty Anderson (Tommy); and many special cousins and friends.
There will be a 3:00 pm funeral service held on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Tracey Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 1-3 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 1, 2022.