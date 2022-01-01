Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffrey Lee Tucker
1969 - 2022
BORN
1969
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Tucker, Jeffrey Lee

December 30, 1969 - December 30, 2021

TUCKER

KING

Jeffrey Lee Tucker, 52, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, December 30, 2021.

Jeffrey was born in Patrick County, VA on December 30, 1969 to Delmar and Garnell Collins Tucker. He was a Project Coordinator at West Rock for 23 years and was a North Stokes High School Graduate in 1988. Jeffrey loved to be outdoors, and especially loved deer hunting, fishing, and coaching softball. He had a love of music and taking care of others. Jeffrey loved his Lord and Savior.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Myrtle Mae Collins and Walter Lee Collins; sister, Cindy Tucker; brother, Greg Tucker; and his father-in-law, Lyn Bennett.

Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Melissa Bennett Tucker; 2 daughters, Kirstin Tucker and Katelyn Tucker; mother, Garnell Collins Tucker; sister, Sandy T. Whiteheart (Chris); uncle, Bruce Collins; 4 nieces and nephews, Haley Whiteheart, Britt Whiteheart, Zack Bennett, and Briana Bennett; brother-in-law, Randy Bennett; mother-in-law, Betty Anderson (Tommy); and many special cousins and friends.

There will be a 3:00 pm funeral service held on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Tracey Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 1-3 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Tucker family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC
Jan
2
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burroughs Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Garnell and family....we are so sorry for your loss. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Jeff was a fine man and wonderful neighbor. We are both home sick today but remember we are thinking of you and praying for peace and comfort during this most difficult time
Jerry and Kathy Greenwood
Friend
January 2, 2022
Melissa, I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. My deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Vicki Moore
January 1, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results