Paulette you are the most wonderful cousin I could ever have and I wish I could be with you during this most difficult time. I know Jerald has peace now and knowing that can now give you comfort in your heart and peace of mind. Jerry Wayne & Wendy, I am so sorry for the loss of your Dad. This is not an easy time, but I hope that all of you can find some comfort in knowing that I truly care and love you very much!!

Diane Family January 9, 2022