Chamelin, Jerald
August 15, 1943 - January 5, 2022
Mr. Jerald Chamelin, 78, of Kernersville, NC, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Jerald was born in Forsyth County, NC on August 15, 1943, to the late John Ray Chamelin and Esther Smith Chamelin. He was a mechanic specialist with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, retiring after 35 years of service. In addition to his parents, Jerald was preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny Ray Chamelin, Bobby B. Chamelin, Billy L. Chamelin, and Coy S. Chamelin. He is survived by his wife of 55 ½ years, Paulette Bodenheimer Chamelin; his children, Jerry Wayne Chamelin and Wendy Willard (Robert Jr.); one granddaughter, Reese Willard; his brother, Charles Chamelin (Joyce); four sisters-in-law, Brenda Chamelin, Linda Chamelin, Bobbie Lou Chamelin, and Ruby K. Bodenheimer; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Angie Toth officiating. Mr. Chamelin will lie in state at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel for the public to pay their respects from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm on Friday, January 7, 2022. Due to the COVID pandemic, the family requests no visitors at the residence and everyone observe social distancing and wear masks at the graveside service. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Gary George (lifelong friend of Jerald), Tracy with AuthoraCare, the staff at Forsyth Medical Center, and the staff of Memory Care of the Triad. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2022.