Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerome H. Cockerham
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Cockerham, Jerome H.

May 23, 1949 - February 17, 2021

Mr. Jerome H. Cockerham passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Jerome was born May 23, 1949 to the late Wiley and Constance Cockerham. Jerome leaves to cherish his precious memories his beloved wife, Barbara A. Cockerham; five daughters, Jerelle (Kenneth) Daggs, Nailani Norris, Demetria and Shinika Austin, and Takisha (Antuane) Wright; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, family, and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 149 N. Wheeler St., W-S, NC 27101. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm until 1:00pm on Thursday at the Church. Interment will be held at 9:00am Friday, February 26, 2021 in Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Feb
25
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church
149 N. Wheeler St., Winston-Salem, NC
Feb
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church
149 N. Wheeler St., Winston-Salem , NC
Feb
26
Interment
9:00a.m.
Salisbury National Cemetery
Salisbury, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.