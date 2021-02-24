Cockerham, Jerome H.
May 23, 1949 - February 17, 2021
Mr. Jerome H. Cockerham passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Jerome was born May 23, 1949 to the late Wiley and Constance Cockerham. Jerome leaves to cherish his precious memories his beloved wife, Barbara A. Cockerham; five daughters, Jerelle (Kenneth) Daggs, Nailani Norris, Demetria and Shinika Austin, and Takisha (Antuane) Wright; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, family, and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 149 N. Wheeler St., W-S, NC 27101. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm until 1:00pm on Thursday at the Church. Interment will be held at 9:00am Friday, February 26, 2021 in Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.