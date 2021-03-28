Adams, Jerry Lee
January 28, 1937 - March 24, 2021
Jerry Lee Adams, 84, passed away on March 24, 2021 in Winston Salem North Carolina. He was born in Winston Salem on January 28, 1937 to Woodrow Wilson Adams and Francis Harvel Adams. He graduated from Reynolds High School in 1957. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Lucent Technologies. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife Ramona Arrington Adams of 63 years, and his brother Robert Carol Adams. He is survived by his two children Terry Wayne Adams, Pamela Dawn Deese (Jim), grandson Allan Lane Royal II, and sister Virginia Ann Johnson (Robert), sister-in-law Alice Adams, and a number of nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private memorial service. Online condolences may be made to www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & cremation Services
2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 28, 2021.