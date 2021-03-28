Menu
Jerry Lee Adams
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Reynolds High School
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Adams, Jerry Lee

January 28, 1937 - March 24, 2021

Jerry Lee Adams, 84, passed away on March 24, 2021 in Winston Salem North Carolina. He was born in Winston Salem on January 28, 1937 to Woodrow Wilson Adams and Francis Harvel Adams. He graduated from Reynolds High School in 1957. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Lucent Technologies. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife Ramona Arrington Adams of 63 years, and his brother Robert Carol Adams. He is survived by his two children Terry Wayne Adams, Pamela Dawn Deese (Jim), grandson Allan Lane Royal II, and sister Virginia Ann Johnson (Robert), sister-in-law Alice Adams, and a number of nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private memorial service. Online condolences may be made to www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & cremation Services

2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
May loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength. Those who pass on, God keeps in his memory because they are precious in his eyes. My sincerest condolences. (Psalms 116:15)
Ann
March 28, 2021
