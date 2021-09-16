Cave, Jerry "Junior"
June 24, 1940 - September 14, 2021
Jerry "Junior" Cave, 81, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was born June 24, 1940 in Yadkin County to the late Crawley Levi Cave and Phoebe Brendle Cave. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cave was preceded in death by his wife, Lana Long Cave; granddaughter, Jana Cave; brothers, Marvin Cave, Ed Cave, Rufus Cave, JE Cave, Clyde Cave; sisters, Archie Bell Groce, and Ruby Finney. After his retirement from RJR, he enjoyed raising cows, chickens, and farming. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren. Junior liked watching old western movies, eating ice-cream, and he really loved to pick and joke. He was a member of Boonville Baptist Church. Junior was a strong believer in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and prayer, and he shared his love of Jesus through prayer for others. He is survived by his son, Derek (Tamika) Cave; grandson, Jonathon (Elise) Cave; grandchildren, Nathan Cave, Jackson Cave, Devan McCaskill; sisters, Violet Jester, and Pansy (Leroy) Speer; special brother-in-law, Sonny Long; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special extended family the Hunter family. The family will receive friends Friday, September 17, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Gentry Family Funeral Service. His funeral service will be conducted Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 1:00 PM in the Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. John Brown officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Share-A-Home in Boonville, and the staff at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, for the loving care shown to Junior and his family. The family would also like to thank Rev. John Brown for all the calls, visits, and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Share-A-Home, 2800 Woodruff Rd., Boonville, NC 27011. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.