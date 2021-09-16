I thought alot of junior. I got to know him several years ago when I worked @ O'Reilly auto parts in Boonville. We also eat several meals together @ Jim's grill and he told me alot of stories that has stuck with me and we always got to talking about how much Jesus can do for us. I still have a Christmas poem that he gave to me after loosing his wife that I have cherished.....He was one of the best men around. He will be missed dearly. I will be praying for all the family during this time of grief.

MICHAEL SCOTT Friend September 15, 2021