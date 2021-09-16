Menu
Jerry "Junior" Cave
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Cave, Jerry "Junior"

June 24, 1940 - September 14, 2021

Jerry "Junior" Cave, 81, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was born June 24, 1940 in Yadkin County to the late Crawley Levi Cave and Phoebe Brendle Cave. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cave was preceded in death by his wife, Lana Long Cave; granddaughter, Jana Cave; brothers, Marvin Cave, Ed Cave, Rufus Cave, JE Cave, Clyde Cave; sisters, Archie Bell Groce, and Ruby Finney. After his retirement from RJR, he enjoyed raising cows, chickens, and farming. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren. Junior liked watching old western movies, eating ice-cream, and he really loved to pick and joke. He was a member of Boonville Baptist Church. Junior was a strong believer in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and prayer, and he shared his love of Jesus through prayer for others. He is survived by his son, Derek (Tamika) Cave; grandson, Jonathon (Elise) Cave; grandchildren, Nathan Cave, Jackson Cave, Devan McCaskill; sisters, Violet Jester, and Pansy (Leroy) Speer; special brother-in-law, Sonny Long; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special extended family the Hunter family. The family will receive friends Friday, September 17, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Gentry Family Funeral Service. His funeral service will be conducted Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 1:00 PM in the Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. John Brown officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Share-A-Home in Boonville, and the staff at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, for the loving care shown to Junior and his family. The family would also like to thank Rev. John Brown for all the calls, visits, and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Share-A-Home, 2800 Woodruff Rd., Boonville, NC 27011. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Sep
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
Sorry for your loss, Derek, Tamika and Family.
Dale Puryear
Friend
September 23, 2021
Derek/Tamika and family, Sorry to hear about the passing of Junior. Prayers for all the family during this hard time!
Chris Snow
September 22, 2021
What a great guy and hard worker, talked about Jesus, helped me a lot at Rjr
Bobby G. Wall
Work
September 20, 2021
I was so sorry to learn of Junior's passing. I always enjoyed visiting with him at Share a Home when I would go share my fresh vegetables and fruit with them. He loved to talk about his family, especially his granddaughter, Jana, who he loved dearly. I know he will be greatly missed but it warms my heart to know he is with her in the presence of our Lord. My sincere sympathy and prayers go out for the family.
Emmy Bullin
September 16, 2021
Junior was a fine man that loved h his family and friends. We had a wonderful time when we went on that cruise with him,Lana and our other friends. Always enjoyed seeing him at the restaurant as long as he was able to come. He taught me all I know about Hens on Nests. Know that he is rejoicing with Lana and Jana.
Barry Peeler
Friend
September 16, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Jr's passing. We have so many good memories of times spent with you all when we lived next door to you. I wish we could come by the visitation but I was exposed to covid at work last week. It probably wouldn't be a good idea just in case. We are definitely thinking of and praying for you.
Debbie Williams
September 15, 2021
I thought alot of junior. I got to know him several years ago when I worked @ O'Reilly auto parts in Boonville. We also eat several meals together @ Jim's grill and he told me alot of stories that has stuck with me and we always got to talking about how much Jesus can do for us. I still have a Christmas poem that he gave to me after loosing his wife that I have cherished.....He was one of the best men around. He will be missed dearly. I will be praying for all the family during this time of grief.
MICHAEL SCOTT
Friend
September 15, 2021
Derek I am so sorry for your loss prayers for you and the family
Faye Green
Friend
September 15, 2021
Prayers for the family. He was a sweet man.
Anne Marie Woodruff
Friend
September 15, 2021
To the family so sorry for your loss prayers for you all.
Angie n David Bell
September 15, 2021
Sorry for your loss Derek and family
John Brendle
Friend
September 15, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Stephen Cave
Family
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results