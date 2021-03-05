Menu
Jerry L. Hooper
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
Hooper

Winston-Salem - Mr. Jerry L. Hooper, 66, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Funeral service will be private and there will be no public viewing of Mr. Hooper. (Clark S. Brown & Sons)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 5, 2021.
So sorry for your loss
Helen Mitchell
March 8, 2021
Jerry was a very good friend always smiling and laughing had a good word to said to u ask how u feeling when u know he were not feeling good hisself i was missing Jerry when he stop been on his favor Conner selling paper it will never be a other Jerry like him when I pass bye I will call out his name Jerry Brother R.I. P My God Bless Your Family
R lBrown
March 5, 2021
