So sorry for your loss
Helen Mitchell
March 8, 2021
Jerry was a very good friend always smiling and laughing had a good word to said to u ask how u feeling when u know he were not feeling good hisself i was missing Jerry when he stop been on his favor Conner selling paper it will never be a other Jerry like him when I pass bye I will call out his name Jerry Brother R.I. P My God Bless Your Family