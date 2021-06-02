Huffman, Jerry Sue
July 18, 1947 - May 30, 2021
Mrs. Jerry Sue Burgess Huffman, 73, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born in Richlands, VA on July 18, 1947, to the late Maude Marie Brown Porter and Samuel McKinley Burgess, Jr. Jerry retired from RJ Reynolds after 30 years of service. She was a member of Hickory Ridge Methodist Church. Jerry was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Jerry will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Paul Huffman. She is survived by two daughters, Victoria Huffman Pearson (Percy) and Tracie Huffman Tuttle (Roy Scott) all of Winston-Salem, eight grandchildren, Tori Brown, Robert Brown, Jr. (Kayla), Matthew Tuttle, Amanda Tuttle, James Tuttle, Percy Pearson III, Simon Pearson and Emily Pearson; one great-grandchild, Robert Brown III; two sisters, Brenda Clement (Doc) and Charleen Bowles (Tim); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Chapel in Rural Hall with Rev. Peter Cain officiating. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Memory Mausoleum in Walkertown. The Huffman family will receive family and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Brenner's Children's Hospital, Development Office, Medical Center Blvd. Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC, 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.