Jerry Wayne Kapp
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Kapp, Jerry Wayne

July 10, 1942 - June 5, 2021

Jerry W. Kapp, of Mocksville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 5, 2021 following a brief illness. He was born in Forsyth County on July 10, 1942 to William Ernest Kapp and Myrtle Gross Kapp, both of whom preceded him in death. He attended University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and later Guilford College. He worked in the banking and lending business for over 47 years and helped to close thousands of loans for homebuyers. He was the founder and operator of Kapp and Associates, a mortgage lending business. He served his country in Vietnam in 1968. Jerry served as the president of Sertoma Club West, treasurer of Winston-Salem Homebuilders, member of Sertoma International, volunteer at Novant Medical Center, and many committees for the homebuilders association. He is a member of Blaise Baptist Church.

Jerry was a great husband, father and grandfather as his family meant everything to him. He poured his energy into creating and maintaining a good life for his family. Surviving him are his wife of 57 years, Faye B. Kapp, two children, Kristina "Tina Bop" (Sam) Prysiazniuk and Wesley Kapp (Lauren Jenkins). The light of his life were his four grandchildren, Logan Brooke, Parker Lane, Tyson Brooks and Brayden Jenkins, and also surviving him are his two nieces, Cheryl Kapp Grosjean and Pam Kapp Phillips. Preceding him in death are his parents, Eugene and Myrtle, and three brothers, Jack Kapp, Eugene Kapp and Robert (Bill) Kapp. Jerry enjoyed playing golf, camping with the grandchildren and going to Kiawah Island with his family each year. He was an avid UNC fan and dreamed of being on Franklin Street after a national championship. That dream was realized when his beloved team won in 2017. Because of the impact it has had on his family, the family requests that we celebrate Jerry's life by making donations to Davie County Special Olympics at Davie County Parks and Recreation, 151 Southwood Drive, Mocksville, NC 27028 with a memo in honor of Jerry Kapp. A memorial service will be conducted at 4:00 PM Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Clemmons First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
NC
Jun
10
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Clemmons First Baptist Church
3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
Faye, so sorry to hear about Jerry. You, Kristi and Wes are in my prayers. May God help fill your gap until you meet again.
Carol
June 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Randy & Diane Rutledge
June 13, 2021
We didn't get to see Jerry often through the years, but every time we did he always stood out with a type of gentlemanly kindness the world needs more of. Our heartfelt sympathy, Don & Jill
Don Ferguson
School
June 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Jerry was such a wonderfully person. So many memories at grandpa's house when everyone came to visit.
Donna Leonard
June 10, 2021
Kristina, I am so sorry for the loss of your Dad! Prayers for you and your family! Esther Novotny
Esther Novotny
Other
June 9, 2021
Have fond memories working with Jerry at First Federal Savings and Loan. May the Lord comfort the family during this difficult time.
Mary Moser
June 8, 2021
jerry was an outstanding person. he served his country,family,and all others well!
Jack Edwards
School
June 8, 2021
Jerry was a great person and friend!. My condolences to the family for your loss!
Tom Henry
Friend
June 8, 2021
