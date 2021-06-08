Kapp, Jerry Wayne
July 10, 1942 - June 5, 2021
Jerry W. Kapp, of Mocksville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 5, 2021 following a brief illness. He was born in Forsyth County on July 10, 1942 to William Ernest Kapp and Myrtle Gross Kapp, both of whom preceded him in death. He attended University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and later Guilford College. He worked in the banking and lending business for over 47 years and helped to close thousands of loans for homebuyers. He was the founder and operator of Kapp and Associates, a mortgage lending business. He served his country in Vietnam in 1968. Jerry served as the president of Sertoma Club West, treasurer of Winston-Salem Homebuilders, member of Sertoma International, volunteer at Novant Medical Center, and many committees for the homebuilders association. He is a member of Blaise Baptist Church.
Jerry was a great husband, father and grandfather as his family meant everything to him. He poured his energy into creating and maintaining a good life for his family. Surviving him are his wife of 57 years, Faye B. Kapp, two children, Kristina "Tina Bop" (Sam) Prysiazniuk and Wesley Kapp (Lauren Jenkins). The light of his life were his four grandchildren, Logan Brooke, Parker Lane, Tyson Brooks and Brayden Jenkins, and also surviving him are his two nieces, Cheryl Kapp Grosjean and Pam Kapp Phillips. Preceding him in death are his parents, Eugene and Myrtle, and three brothers, Jack Kapp, Eugene Kapp and Robert (Bill) Kapp. Jerry enjoyed playing golf, camping with the grandchildren and going to Kiawah Island with his family each year. He was an avid UNC fan and dreamed of being on Franklin Street after a national championship. That dream was realized when his beloved team won in 2017. Because of the impact it has had on his family, the family requests that we celebrate Jerry's life by making donations to Davie County Special Olympics at Davie County Parks and Recreation, 151 Southwood Drive, Mocksville, NC 27028 with a memo in honor of Jerry Kapp. A memorial service will be conducted at 4:00 PM Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Clemmons First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 8, 2021.