Ledbetter, Jerry O.
October 22, 1945 - April 2, 2022
Jerry Orlanda Ledbetter, 76, passed into eternal rest on April 2, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on October 22, 1945 in Winston-Salem, NC. He was a 1968 graduate of Livingstone College in Salisbury, NC. Afterwards, he joined the United States Marines, where he served from 1968 to 1972. He moved to Lorain, Ohio in 1972. Jerry started as a teacher in the Lorain City School System. Later, he went on to work for Lubrizol Corporation as a Purchasing Director in Avon Lake, OH for 35 years, until he retired in 2010. After retiring, he worked as manager and president of the board for Fulton Homes, Inc. in Lorain, OH. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Lorain, OH. He was also a member of Black River Lodge #1752. I.B.P.O.E. and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Jerry's hobbies included fishing, shooting, playing Sudoku and watching animal programs. He was preceded in death by his mother, Naomi Ledbetter; sisters, Barbara (Richard) Herring, Antoinette (Robert) Hunt; grandson, Aaron Bailey. Jerry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynette; son, Jerry O. (Erica) Ledbetter, Jr. of Westerville, OH, and daughter, Janelle (Torry) Ledbetter Bailey of Durham, NC. He has three granddaughters: Jaelene Bailey, Aurelia Ledbetter and Jocelyn Ledbetter. Also surviving Jerry are sisters, Jackie Spencer, Miriam (David) Wagner, Gail Foxx, Bernadette (LaVaughn) Booker and Donna (Calvin) Hendrickson, all of Winston-Salem, NC. Brothers surviving are Ray Ledbetter, Oscar (Sallie) Ledbetter of Winston-Salem and Tyrone (Derreka) Ledbetter of Charlotte, NC. Jerry leaves behind many family members and friends from North Carolina and Ohio.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, April 8th from noon to 5pm. Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, April 9th in Winston-Salem at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to AMVETS in his name. Donations can be made via the following website: https://support.amvets.org/default.aspx?tsid=9966/
Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N. Patterson Avenue
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 8, 2022.