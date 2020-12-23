Menu
Jerry Leonard Myers
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC
Myers, Jerry Leonard

November 10, 1939 - December 21, 2020

Mr. Jerry Leonard Myers, 81, passed away Monday, December 21, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County on November 10, 1939 to the late Fred Clifton Myers and Elsie Smith Myers. Mr. Myers was a member of Believer's Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. In addition to his parents, Mr. Myers was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Moore. He is survived by his loving wife, Polly Blackburn Myers; son, Terry L. Myers (Christy); daughter, Deanna M. Moser (James); three grandchildren: Morgan, Ashley, and Camryn; one great-granddaughter, Alaina; and three sisters: Bettie Duggins, Nancy Chatham, and Shirley Hauser. A graveside service will be conducted 3:00 PM Wednesday, December 23, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Don McGee officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Believer's Baptist Church, 2001 Old Hollow Road, Walkertown, NC 27051. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jerry was a humble and compassionate friend. I was a boyhood friend and always thought well of him. My heartfelt feelings go to the family. More good fathers are needed like Jerry. REST IN PEACE FRIEND.
Ronnie Gregory
December 24, 2020
All us girls at king kitchen will miss you! Our thoughts and prayers go out to Polly and family!
Elizabeth
December 23, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Jerry and you ( Polly ) used to come to the boat shop. We would talk forever and had fun talking. Our prayers are with you and the family.
Wayne and Joanie Lambeth
December 23, 2020
