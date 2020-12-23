Myers, Jerry Leonard
November 10, 1939 - December 21, 2020
Mr. Jerry Leonard Myers, 81, passed away Monday, December 21, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County on November 10, 1939 to the late Fred Clifton Myers and Elsie Smith Myers. Mr. Myers was a member of Believer's Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. In addition to his parents, Mr. Myers was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Moore. He is survived by his loving wife, Polly Blackburn Myers; son, Terry L. Myers (Christy); daughter, Deanna M. Moser (James); three grandchildren: Morgan, Ashley, and Camryn; one great-granddaughter, Alaina; and three sisters: Bettie Duggins, Nancy Chatham, and Shirley Hauser. A graveside service will be conducted 3:00 PM Wednesday, December 23, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Don McGee officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Believer's Baptist Church, 2001 Old Hollow Road, Walkertown, NC 27051. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 23, 2020.