Jill and I were greatly saddened to here of the passing of Jerry. When we moved to Winston Salem in 2008, Jerry and Al were the first to great us. We spent many wonderful hours with them. My Brittnany, Ben and Al and Jerry's Emma were great friends and played together. Al and Jerry loved Ben, and Ben in turn loved them too. They watched him for us when we had to go back of north for a funeral. After we moved to Florida in 2014, we still kept in touch with Jerry, on our trips back north we stopped and spent several days with him both on our way up north and the return trips. My wife and I spoke to Jerry just a few days before his passing and we were planning another trip to see him. Jerry had many friends and they along with us will greatly miss him.

JILL AND GENE TEMEL March 7, 2021