Jerry Wayne Peeples, 73, of Winston-Salem, NC, went to be with our Lord January 23, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents Zeb and Grace Peeples, two brothers, John and Tommy Peeples. He is survived by three sisters, Thelma Davis of Greensboro, Barbara Hall and Linda Smith of Winston-Salem.
He was a graduate of East Forsyth High School, as well as Baptist Hospital School of Radiology. He worked for Medical Park Hospital 28 years and was in the medical field for over 50 years.
Jerry was a beautiful person who enjoyed helping people and was a huge animal lover. All donations can be made to: AARF, Animal Rescue Service, 311 Harvey St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 6, 2021.
We think of Jerry every day. He was such a kind and caring person. He loved animals. He cared for stray cats, and he loved his Emma. Our Ben and Emma would play together. Ben loved Jerry too. Ben was the only one that would give Jerry sugar. Jerry, Al, Emma and Ben are all with the Lord now, and we hope to see them again.
Jill and Gene Temel
Friend
February 28, 2022
I send my heartfelt condolences to Jerrys family..he would always make me smile at B.P
when he came in the store.Always had a joke to tell.Such a sweet man..
Eva
April 6, 2021
Jerry was always a wonderful friend to me. There was never a dull moment when he was in the midst he would keep you laughing with his stories. I am very thankful to have met him and learned so much from him. He had a heart of gold and a wealth of love for everyone never met a stranger. My condolences to his family until you meet again. The world would be a much better place if people cared for others a Jerry did. Gone but never forgotten friend!
Brenda Cassell
March 10, 2021
Jerry would often attend Trinity Presbyterian Church in W-S. The church would love to send our condolences and share our sympathies with his family. Please feel free to contact me through the church if you need anything at all!
Rev. Jon Gaska
March 8, 2021
I first met Jerry when my son was in the hospital. He had a remedy when my son was "Bored" . Folding wash clothes. I thought that was great! He always mad us laugh. He'll never be forgotten.
Jonathan and Janice Bennett
March 8, 2021
Sincere prayers and love to the family-I worked years with Jerry-Such a nice person
Patricia Sullivan
March 8, 2021
Jill and I were greatly saddened to here of the passing of Jerry. When we moved to Winston Salem in 2008, Jerry and Al were the first to great us. We spent many wonderful hours with them. My Brittnany, Ben and Al and Jerry's Emma were great friends and played together. Al and Jerry loved Ben, and Ben in turn loved them too. They watched him for us when we had to go back of north for a funeral. After we moved to Florida in 2014, we still kept in touch with Jerry, on our trips back north we stopped and spent several days with him both on our way up north and the return trips. My wife and I spoke to Jerry just a few days before his passing and we were planning another trip to see him.
Jerry had many friends and they along with us will greatly miss him.
JILL AND GENE TEMEL
March 7, 2021
I remember Jerry fondly from the days I worked at Medical Park Hospital. He was a good friend and always made me laugh. He made work days a pleasure!
Gayle Cook
March 7, 2021
To All The Family Members - Jerry will never be forgotten. He was a bright spot in many people's lives, keeping us laughing. I appreciated his love for the helpless animals in this world. God bless the memory of Jerry Wayne Peeples. He was loved by so many. See you later Jerry.
Marie James Joyce
March 6, 2021
You were the life of the party and to our family. We always had a great time, when you were with us. We are going to miss all the funny jokes and stories you would tell. We love you always! Rest in Heaven uncle Jerry. Love Susan
Susan Rowland
Family
March 6, 2021
Jerry you were funny loving and a wonderful person. We will miss you very much. Till we meet again in heaven. I love you
Sharon Bryant
March 6, 2021
I miss you so very much!! You were one of a kind, so fun loving and hilarious. I love you my wonderful uncle
Joyce Willard
March 6, 2021
I miss you so much, my wonderful and fun loving uncle. You will forever be in my heart and thoughts!
Joyce Willard
March 6, 2021
Jerry was so much fun to be around when working with him. He was a really good guy. Rest in peace my friend.