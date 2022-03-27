Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry Lenior Ridings
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
Ridings, Jerry Lenior

October 29, 1930 - March 25, 2022

Jerry Lenior Ridings passed away on March 25, 2022 in Lewisville. He was born on October 29, 1930 in Lewisville to the late John Thomas and Mary Evelyn Moser Ridings. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Army; serving 2 years in active duty and 6 years in the reserves. He retired from RJ Reynolds Archer after 30 years working as a machine operator. After retirement, Jerry and his wife, Mary Nell spent their years traveling along the east coast as much as they could.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nell James Ridings and 5 siblings. He is survived by his children, Randy Ridings (Tammy), Tim Ridings (Kim), and Jerri Lynne Steelman (Don); grandchildren, Rob Ridings, Mary Ridings Guarino (Mike), and Jason Steelman; step-great grandchild, Kaylen Guarino; sisters., Ina Mae "Dolly" Lewellen and Lillian Pegram (Hubert); and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in the mausoleum on Wednesday, March 30th at 3pm. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 2pm.

Memorial contributions can be made to the local charity of your choice.

Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home

Clemmons, North Carolina
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.