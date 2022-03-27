Ridings, Jerry Lenior



October 29, 1930 - March 25, 2022



Jerry Lenior Ridings passed away on March 25, 2022 in Lewisville. He was born on October 29, 1930 in Lewisville to the late John Thomas and Mary Evelyn Moser Ridings. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Army; serving 2 years in active duty and 6 years in the reserves. He retired from RJ Reynolds Archer after 30 years working as a machine operator. After retirement, Jerry and his wife, Mary Nell spent their years traveling along the east coast as much as they could.



In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nell James Ridings and 5 siblings. He is survived by his children, Randy Ridings (Tammy), Tim Ridings (Kim), and Jerri Lynne Steelman (Don); grandchildren, Rob Ridings, Mary Ridings Guarino (Mike), and Jason Steelman; step-great grandchild, Kaylen Guarino; sisters., Ina Mae "Dolly" Lewellen and Lillian Pegram (Hubert); and many nieces and nephews.



The funeral service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in the mausoleum on Wednesday, March 30th at 3pm. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 2pm.



Memorial contributions can be made to the local charity of your choice.



Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home



Clemmons, North Carolina



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 27, 2022.