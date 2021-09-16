Robertson, Jerry Wayne
July 27, 1941 - September 10, 2021
Mr. Jerry Wayne Robertson, 80, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born July 27, 1941, in Forsyth County to Joe Brownie and Thelma M. Robertson. He was a member of Ardmore Baptist Church. Jerry was an avid Flea Market fan and truly enjoyed spending time with his many friends at Cook's Flea Market. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, David and Ronald Robertson, Sr. A memorial service will be held at Woodland Cemetery on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.