Jerry Wayne Robertson
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Robertson, Jerry Wayne

July 27, 1941 - September 10, 2021

Mr. Jerry Wayne Robertson, 80, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born July 27, 1941, in Forsyth County to Joe Brownie and Thelma M. Robertson. He was a member of Ardmore Baptist Church. Jerry was an avid Flea Market fan and truly enjoyed spending time with his many friends at Cook's Flea Market. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, David and Ronald Robertson, Sr. A memorial service will be held at Woodland Cemetery on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Woodland Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jerry you are miss and I am so happy that you have been in my life since I was baby and we had alout of good time I love you rip and Jerry ik you And my dad are up there laffying and talking.
John albright
September 20, 2021
