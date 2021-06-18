Menu
Jerry Lee Sharp
ABOUT
Atkins High School
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Sharp

Winston-Salem - Mr. Jerry Lee Sharp, 76, passed away June 10, 2021. Viewing will be from 1 pm until 6 pm Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 12 noon Monday, June 21, 2021 at Central Triad Church (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Home
NC
Jun
21
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Central Triad Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
JB, YOU HAVE MY CONDOLENCES. JACQUELINE WILLIAMS
jacqueline williams
June 20, 2021
CYNTHIA, I AM SO SORRY TO HEAR OF JERRY'S PASSING. I WILL HAVE YOU AND YOUR FAMILY IN MY PRAYERS. JACQUELINE WILLIAMS
jacqueline williams
Friend
June 20, 2021
Cynthia, we are so sorry to hear of the loss of your beloved Jerry. We are sending our deepest most heartfelt sympathy. You and your beautiful family are in our thoughts and prayers. God bless you all. We love you.
Rev. Paul and Mrs. Virginia Thombs
June 19, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. My the Lord comfort you and give you peace.
Levonia Gravely
June 19, 2021
