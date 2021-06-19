Sharp, Jerry Lee
May 30, 1945 - June 10, 2021
Mr. Jerry Lee Sharp, 76, was born on May 30, 1945, in Forsyth County, North Carolina, to Wilbert and Inez Rhines Sharp. He departed this life on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center Palliative Care Unit after an extensive illness. He was educated in the Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools and graduated from Atkins High School in 1964. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam era from 1965-1969. After his military service, he was a machine operator for RJ Reynolds for 33 years. As a young man, Jerry accepted Christ as his savior and answered the call first as a deacon, and later as an ordained elder. During his lifelong service to the Lord, he also served as head of the men's ministry, taught Sunday School, and was a participant with the Forsyth County Prison Ministry. As a surrogate father and mentor, his love and guidance, service of kindness and compassion reached many. He loved life, and enjoyed fishing, going to the beach, and vacationing with his extended family, most of whom affectionately called him "Bro-n-law." In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Harry, Bobby, and Wilbert "Jr." Sharp; sisters, Jessie Mae Anderson and Louise Johnson; and his son, Jerry Littlejohn. He leaves to cherish fond memories his devoted wife of 48 years, Cynthia Black Sharp; his loving son, Jermaine (Liz) Sharp; daughters, Deshawna and Kiyah Sharp; 6 grandchildren, Jaidyn, Jalen, Justyce, Kelsei, Jaymison, and Braeden; brothers, J.B. (Patty) of Columbus, Ohio and Samuel Sharp of the city; sisters, Dorothy Sharp and Geraldine Lemons of the city; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 6:00pm Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00noon Monday, June 21, 2021, at Central Triad Church, 2935 Cole Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Interment will be held at 10:00am Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Harry Veterans Community Outreach Services. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 19, 2021.