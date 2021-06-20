Shepherd, Jerry Allen
January 4, 1938 - June 16, 2021
Mr. Jerry Allen Shepherd, 83, passed away on June 16, 2021 at his home in Winston-Salem, NC. Jerry was born in Forsyth County, NC on January 4, 1938, to the late Aaron C. Shepherd and Mae Allen Shepherd. He was the oldest of two children and was preceded in death by his brother, Barrett Shepherd. Jerry graduated from Wake Forest University following four years in the Navy. He valued education and was a voracious reader. He loved music and instruments and could play the piano by ear. He was creative and hopeful, managing to get by with a few rental properties, old-fashioned grit and a great deal of stubbornness. He knew Winston-Salem like the back of his hand and could summon up a fact about just about anything in his neighborhood. His postal carrier shed tears upon learning of his death, saying Jerry was often a "light at the end of his route." His neighbors speak well of him, expressing both affection and appreciation for his humor and wit. His family is glad to hear these accounts; he certainly was no family man. He was married to Rae Dene Boyles Bost Shepherd Smith (deceased) for 13 volatile, utterly hopeless, too-long years prior to their divorce. Three lovely little girls also lived with the couple. Two of the girls are Rae Dene's daughters from her first marriage, Jill Bost Bennett (deceased) and Dawn Bost of Winston-Salem; and the third, Rae Dene and Jerry's daughter, Samantha Shepherd Hughes. The temporarily numbing effects of alcohol abuse have long relieved the anguish of those struggling with issues of mental health, robbing so many of the possibilities for close relationships. Fortunately for Jerry, he found some relief as a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. For more than 30 years he helped many others find and remain on a path to sobriety. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Samantha Shepherd Hughes and son-in-law Matthew Hughes of Utah; and grandchildren, Colin, Ellie and Emma Hughes who are all currently students at Brigham Young University and The University of Utah. Forgiveness is divine, bringing peace to those who are able to both find and act upon it. Jerry spent most of his life searching for both. Through the great atonement of our Savior, Jesus Christ, the disabilities of Jerry's mental health are now gone and the very best parts of him are free to thrive. He can feel the peace he desperately sought. As God's children, that same peace is offered to every human being on the earth. No formal services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to sing and teach a song, play and teach an instrument, dance and teach a dance, buy that stranger's meal, give that extra $20 to someone unexpectedly or contribute to your favorite charity
