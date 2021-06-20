Even at the young age of 83, Jerry was spry and witty. Physically he was where many wish they could be at that age, relatively free of pain and chronic illness. In our last months together, he was able to climb into attics, go on extended walks, drive like on the NASCAR circuit, and intelligently converse on any topic of world interest. He was always thinking ahead, planning for the future, although he was somewhat paralyzed in turning his thoughts into actions as it relates to getting where he wanted to go. He respected the serious nature of the COVID pandemic. He lived a simple life, with bread, cheese, banana's and chocolate chips at the core. He had a lot of supporters in his corner. He was a proud veteran. His time to be called home was certainly not expected. We will miss you Jerry. God speed and see you again.

Matthew Hughes Family June 21, 2021