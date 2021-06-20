Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry Allen Shepherd
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Shepherd, Jerry Allen

January 4, 1938 - June 16, 2021

Mr. Jerry Allen Shepherd, 83, passed away on June 16, 2021 at his home in Winston-Salem, NC. Jerry was born in Forsyth County, NC on January 4, 1938, to the late Aaron C. Shepherd and Mae Allen Shepherd. He was the oldest of two children and was preceded in death by his brother, Barrett Shepherd. Jerry graduated from Wake Forest University following four years in the Navy. He valued education and was a voracious reader. He loved music and instruments and could play the piano by ear. He was creative and hopeful, managing to get by with a few rental properties, old-fashioned grit and a great deal of stubbornness. He knew Winston-Salem like the back of his hand and could summon up a fact about just about anything in his neighborhood. His postal carrier shed tears upon learning of his death, saying Jerry was often a "light at the end of his route." His neighbors speak well of him, expressing both affection and appreciation for his humor and wit. His family is glad to hear these accounts; he certainly was no family man. He was married to Rae Dene Boyles Bost Shepherd Smith (deceased) for 13 volatile, utterly hopeless, too-long years prior to their divorce. Three lovely little girls also lived with the couple. Two of the girls are Rae Dene's daughters from her first marriage, Jill Bost Bennett (deceased) and Dawn Bost of Winston-Salem; and the third, Rae Dene and Jerry's daughter, Samantha Shepherd Hughes. The temporarily numbing effects of alcohol abuse have long relieved the anguish of those struggling with issues of mental health, robbing so many of the possibilities for close relationships. Fortunately for Jerry, he found some relief as a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. For more than 30 years he helped many others find and remain on a path to sobriety. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Samantha Shepherd Hughes and son-in-law Matthew Hughes of Utah; and grandchildren, Colin, Ellie and Emma Hughes who are all currently students at Brigham Young University and The University of Utah. Forgiveness is divine, bringing peace to those who are able to both find and act upon it. Jerry spent most of his life searching for both. Through the great atonement of our Savior, Jesus Christ, the disabilities of Jerry's mental health are now gone and the very best parts of him are free to thrive. He can feel the peace he desperately sought. As God's children, that same peace is offered to every human being on the earth. No formal services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to sing and teach a song, play and teach an instrument, dance and teach a dance, buy that stranger's meal, give that extra $20 to someone unexpectedly or contribute to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
The Jerry I knew for the past few years was a kind and gentle soul who loved the Lord. He was always ready to share his thoughts, insights and friendship (and literature). He often spoke about Gods grace and was an example of that grace and gratitude. He was a tremendous help and comfort as he helped me better understand the disease my daughter struggled with. I will miss him dearly and look forward to the day we meet again.
Brenda Koller
Friend
June 22, 2021
Cheryl Doty
June 22, 2021
Jerry was a loved part of the City Park Church Community in Washington Park. He was eager to come to be with God's people and always had a story to share. He will be missed.
Teresa Armstrong
June 22, 2021
Jerry and Barrett were my cousins. In early times, before the teen years, our families visited frequently. I have many good memories of them and their parents, although its been many years since we were together. I am sad to hear of Jerry' s passing, but rejoice in the knowledge that he will be at peace.
M. Kent Miller
Family
June 21, 2021
Even at the young age of 83, Jerry was spry and witty. Physically he was where many wish they could be at that age, relatively free of pain and chronic illness. In our last months together, he was able to climb into attics, go on extended walks, drive like on the NASCAR circuit, and intelligently converse on any topic of world interest. He was always thinking ahead, planning for the future, although he was somewhat paralyzed in turning his thoughts into actions as it relates to getting where he wanted to go. He respected the serious nature of the COVID pandemic. He lived a simple life, with bread, cheese, banana's and chocolate chips at the core. He had a lot of supporters in his corner. He was a proud veteran. His time to be called home was certainly not expected. We will miss you Jerry. God speed and see you again.
Matthew Hughes
Family
June 21, 2021
My dad, William Worth Wolfe, Jr., is Jerry's 1st cousin. He shared many stories of their childhood together and also painted some of those memories. I loved visiting Aunt Mae and Uncle Aaron, Jerry and Barrett as a child. When I was in my 20's and my son was young we would visit Aunt Mae. She had a sense of humor and amazing spirit that brightened our spirits. If you met her you would never forget her. My son was probably around 5 and he enjoyed visiting her too. I've attached one of my father's paintings of himself, Jerry, and Barrett. I think that the house in the background was where my dad grew up on Elizabeth Avenue. I know that dad, Jerry, and Barrett are reunited and celebrating together.
Shannon Wolfe
Family
June 21, 2021
My mind goes back to the years of knowing Jerry and Barrett when they lived on Banner Ave. They had a loving mother and father and I was always welcomed into their home. I carried newspapers and they were near the end of my route. They had a garage built behind their house and I remember going up with them and lifting weights. All my memories are fond. My prayers to the God of all comfort to be with all of you. The best thing about this obituary is reading Jerry found peace in Jesus Christ and I expect to see him again free from all the trials and bad memories of this life.
larry spach
Friend
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results