Treadway, Jerry Alan
May 18, 1949 - April 13, 2022
Jerry Alan Treadway passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in Winston-Salem on April 13, 2022. He was born on May 18, 1949 in Auburn, Alabama to Felix Coleman and Esther Vogler Treadway. He grew up in Winston-Salem and graduated from West Forsyth High School and Guilford College. Jerry was a kind and generous man who loved music, the outdoors, and his family. He will be greatly missed. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Sarah "Lyn" Redfearn Treadway; his three children David Treadway (Danielle) of Thomasville, Daniel Treadway of Clemmons, and Sarah Treadway of Pfafftown; his three grandchildren Dakota and Evie Treadway and Ella Barker; and his brother Tim Treadway and sister-in-law Roseanne Morgan of Winston-Salem. The family would like to thank those who enabled Jerry to stay at home throughout his journey with dementia including the staff of Amedysis Hospice, the Williams Adult Day Center, and the House Calls Program at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist. The family is especially grateful to Lee Ann Sostaita whose compassionate care and companionship brought comfort and joy to Jerry's final months. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 16 at 11:00 am at Salem Funeral Home Reynolda Chapel, 2951 Reynolda Rd. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Williams Adult Day Center of Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 15, 2022.