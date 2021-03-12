Weavil, Jerry Ray



December 23, 1945 - March 7, 2021



Jerry Ray Weavil, 75, of the Wallburg Community, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Ray Weavil and Helen Idol Weavil; two brothers, that died in infancy; and his sister, Phyllis Weavil Bottoms.



Surviving is his wife of over 50 years, Dorcas Foster Weavil; son, Scottie Ray Weavil; precious granddaughter, Rhianna Blayne Weavil; brother-in-law, Wayne Bottoms; sister-in-law, Karen Foster; nephews, John Bottoms and wife Melinda, and Jeff Bottoms and wife Tina; great-nephews, Cody, Justin, Garrett, and Dalton Bottoms; extra special friend and cousin, Susie Parnell Davis and husband John; and numerous family and friends left to mourn his death.



Jerry served in the United States Army and was on the first elected town council of Wallburg, NC. He retired from Bell South with 33 years of service and farmed all of his life. Jerry was an avid deer hunter that liked to hear his deer dogs chase the deer. He was a long-time member of Prospect Deer Club in Richmond County, NC where he made lifelong friendships.



A special thank you to Kernersville Medical Center, Forsyth Medical Center, Wallburg Fire Dept. and the Davidson County EMS for all the care given. Sincere gratitude to Beverly and Dwayne Sells; Tina and Jeff; Wayne; John Bottoms; Susie and John Davis; Traci and Bo Hall; Tim McSwain; Robyn, Chloe, Tim, Tammie, and Katie Weavil for the love, kindness, and strength that helped keep our family from falling apart.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be made to the American Red Cross, 815 Phillips Ave., High Point, NC 27262 or to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.



J.C. Green and Sons



10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 12, 2021.